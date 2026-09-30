Greeks cross borders for cheaper fuel as energy costs mount

Energy poverty, poorly insulated homes and an aging vehicle fleet leave Greek households exposed to rising energy costs, the Kathimerini newspaper reported Wednesday, as residents in northern Greece cross borders for cheaper fuel.

Around 20% of Greek households experience energy poverty, double the European average, limiting their ability to reduce consumption, according to the newspaper.

The proportion unable to keep their homes adequately warm stood at 18.1% in 2025, compared with an EU average of 8.8%.

More than half of Greece's homes were built before 1980, while around six in 10 lack adequate insulation. Three-quarters of the building stock falls into low energy-efficiency categories.

Despite approximately €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) mobilized through renovation programs over 15 years, only 9.5% of residents reported an energy upgrade in the preceding five years, compared with a European average of 23.9%.

Transport accounts for around 43% of final energy consumption, while passenger cars average 17.8 years old, against 12.7 years in the EU, Kathimerini reported.

Residents in northern Greece, meanwhile, are traveling to Bulgaria and North Macedonia to fill their tanks at lower prices, the LiFO news outlet reported, citing Mega television.

Drivers from Serres, Drama and Kilkis regularly cross through the Promachonas checkpoint into Bulgaria, where unleaded gasoline costs around €0.56 less per liter and diesel €0.33 less than in Greece.

In North Macedonia, gasoline is about €0.60 cheaper per liter and diesel €0.54 cheaper.

Fuel market representatives estimated that new refinery pricing could bring an additional increase of nearly 2%, while the government was preparing additional support measures, LiFO reported.





