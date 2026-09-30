Former ‘American Idol’ contestant convicted of killing wife in Ohio

A former Ohio music pastor who appeared on the US television singing competition "American Idol" was convicted Tuesday of killing his wife after prosecutors argued that he tried to mislead investigators by staging a home invasion.

A jury in Miami County, Ohio, found Caleb Flynn, 40, guilty of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of tampering with evidence in the Feb. 16 killing of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, according to local broadcaster WHIO.

He was also found guilty of firearm specifications connected to the charges.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours before returning its verdict. Flynn became emotional and cried as the verdicts were read in court.

Prosecutors said Flynn shot Ashley twice in the back of the head while she was sleeping at the couple's home in Tipp City, north of Dayton, and then staged evidence to support his claim that an intruder had entered the house.

Flynn called 911 after the shooting and told authorities that a burglar had broken into the home. Prosecutors said investigators found no evidence supporting the intruder theory and presented digital evidence from Flynn's phone and Apple Watch during the trial.

The prosecution also presented evidence about Flynn's affair with Alleigha Botner, a 24-year-old worship leader. More than 100,000 messages between the two were introduced during the trial, including messages prosecutors said showed Flynn had discussed killing his wife.

Flynn's defense argued there was no direct evidence showing that he fired the weapon and highlighted that the gun used in the killing was never recovered. His lawyer indicated that an appeal was expected.

Flynn appeared on "American Idol" in 2013 and later worked as a church music pastor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 and faces a possible life sentence without parole.





