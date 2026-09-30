10 miners trapped after gold mine tunnel collapses in northern Afghanistan

At least 10 miners were trapped after a tunnel collapsed at a gold mine in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province on Wednesday, local media reported.

The incident occurred at a gold mine in the Samti area of Chah Ab district while the miners were working underground, Kabul-based Khaama Press reported, citing provincial police.

Naqibullah Masroor, spokesman for the Takhar provincial police, said authorities and rescue teams had been dispatched to the site following the collapse, according to the outlet.

Provincial Governor Samiullah Hizbullah and provincial police chief Musa Kalim Abul Nasr also arrived at the site to oversee the rescue operation, Khaama Press reported.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the condition of the trapped miners or the cause of the tunnel collapse.

Takhar, a mountainous province bordering Tajikistan, has several gold deposits, with mining activity concentrated in areas including Chah Ab district.

Afghanistan has significant deposits of gold, coal, copper and other minerals, while mining remains an important source of employment in several rural provinces.

Mining accidents are frequently reported across Afghanistan, particularly at smaller operations where workers face hazardous conditions and limited safety infrastructure.





