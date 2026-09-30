China calls on US, Iran to return to Islamabad MoU, dialogue

China on Wednesday reminded the US and Iran to return to the framework of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) and resume dialogue.

Reiterating support for ending disputes through political and diplomatic means, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing hopes that Iran and the United States "will choose peace, recommit themselves to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, and resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible."

"Since day one of the conflict, China has been making active efforts to promote the end of the fighting and talks for peace," he said, adding that Beijing will uphold a series of initiatives and propositions put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping for peace and stability in the Middle East.

China will "continue working for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date," he added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies. The Pentagon imposed its own military blockade of Iranian ports.

Efforts to end the war have continued since a June 18 Islamabad MoU aimed at reaching a final peace deal on navigation in the strategic waterway as well as Iran's nuclear program.





