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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

TEKNOFEST Southeast will be held in Şanlıurfa from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, featuring air shows, exhibitions and finals in 14 technology competition categories.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 09.30.2026 12:26 PM
Updated 09.30.2026 12:27 PM
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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

TEKNOFEST, the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, with TRT as its communication partner and organized by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the T3 Foundation, and Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc., will be held in Şanlıurfa from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

As part of TEKNOFEST Southeast, which brings together technology enthusiasts, young inventors and thousands of visitors, various shows, exhibitions and the finals of technology competitions in 14 categories will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

Having hosted around 12 million visitors through its events so far, TEKNOFEST will offer activities for all ages over five days in Şanlıurfa.

The festival will also feature air shows by the aviation and defense industry, with SOLOTÜRK, the Turkish Stars and fighter jets performing demonstration flights.

ATAK helicopters, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar AKINCI, as well as land and naval vehicles, will also be on display at the festival.

The event will also offer concerts, stage performances, exhibitions, educational workshops, simulation experience zones, a planetarium, science shows, the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel, exhibitions of national sea, land and air vehicles, fair activities and first-flight events specially for students.

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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

TEKNOFEST Southeast stands out with competition categories that support technological development in critical areas, and teams that pass the preliminary stage will also receive support.

Thousands of teams and more than 1.6 million contestants applied for the technology competitions held under TEKNOFEST Southeast. Of more than 730,000 teams that applied, 2,000 reached the finals. Successful contestants will receive support exceeding 100 million Turkish liras.

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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

This year, 11 new categories were added to the TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions, which received applications from 99 countries including the United States, France, China and Japan. These include 5G, the Artificial Intelligence-Powered Smart Road Safety Competition, the Technological Applications in Combating Addiction Competition, and the Electronic Warfare Competition.

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TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa
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