TEKNOFEST Southeast to bring air shows and tech finals to Şanlıurfa

Having hosted around 12 million visitors through its events so far, TEKNOFEST will offer activities for all ages over five days in Şanlıurfa.

The festival will also feature air shows by the aviation and defense industry, with SOLOTÜRK, the Turkish Stars and fighter jets performing demonstration flights.

ATAK helicopters, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar AKINCI, as well as land and naval vehicles, will also be on display at the festival.

The event will also offer concerts, stage performances, exhibitions, educational workshops, simulation experience zones, a planetarium, science shows, the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel, exhibitions of national sea, land and air vehicles, fair activities and first-flight events specially for students.