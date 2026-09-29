Trump unveils AI chatbot for US government services

US President Donald Trump unveiled an AI-powered website on Tuesday aimed at becoming the first stop for Americans to access federal services, hailing the initiative as a "reinvention" of government.

The "America.gov" platform was developed under Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who joined the Trump administration last year in the newly formed role of chief design officer.

Like other websites using AI-powered chatbots, users type in queries and converse with the system online.

While its functions are currently limited, Trump said that America.gov will eventually be able to process all sorts of complicated tasks involving the government, such as applying for a new passport or accessing health and retirement benefits.

"We're making it dramatically easier, faster, and more convenient to get what you need exactly when you need it," Trump said at a launch event for the platform in Washington, attended by top government officials.

"It's a restoration of America's founding promise and it's a reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond," he said.

The president also signed an executive order directing all government agencies to integrate their websites with America.gov.

The launch of the new US government platform comes the same day that Trump is to meet with an array of top tech executives to discuss the AI sector's rapid development.

A growing list of cyber incidents revealed in recent weeks has raised concerns around the world about risks posed by uncontrollable AI, with some executives urging a slow-down for safety.

Trump has dismissed those concerns as a conspiracy to undermine US economic growth and hamper competition with China.

AI and the rapid buildout of data centers have become a significant issue in the November midterm elections.

A recent poll published by CNN showed 82 percent of Americans expressed concern about the pace of AI development.





