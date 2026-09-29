Qatar confirms relaying messages between US, Iran to end war

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman and Prime Minister's adviser Majed al-Ansari attends a session at the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (AFP File photo)

Qatar said Tuesday it is relaying messages between the US and Iran as part of its mediation efforts to end their war.

"Qatar's mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

Asked about the possibility of a large-scale US military attack on Iran, Ansari said: "We are concerned about any escalation in the region and are working to find a peaceful solution."

In February, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on US assets across the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June to halt hostilities and maintain navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway as tensions continue to escalate between the two sides.