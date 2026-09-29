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News World UK PM Burnham says Labour Party wants to change electoral system

UK PM Burnham says Labour Party wants to change electoral system

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced Tuesday that the Labour Party will enter the next election pledged to overhaul the electoral system, following the creation of a national commission tasked with reviewing voting reform.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 29,2026 05:16 PM
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UK PM BURNHAM SAYS LABOUR PARTY WANTS TO CHANGE ELECTORAL SYSTEM

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday the ⁠Labour ⁠Party will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment ⁠to change the electoral system, after he announced he was establishing a national commission looking at reform.

"We will contest the ⁠next ⁠election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," he told the annual Labour Party conference.

Burnham said ⁠he would invite all political parties to take part in the commission's work and seek cross-party ⁠backing ‌for reforms.

The ‌next election ⁠is due ‌in 2029.