UK PM Burnham says Labour Party wants to change electoral system

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday the ⁠Labour ⁠Party will contest the next election with a manifesto commitment ⁠to change the electoral system, after he announced he was establishing a national commission looking at reform.

"We will contest the ⁠next ⁠election with a manifesto commitment to change the electoral system," he told the annual Labour Party conference.

Burnham said ⁠he would invite all political parties to take part in the commission's work and seek cross-party ⁠backing ‌for reforms.

The ‌next election ⁠is due ‌in 2029.