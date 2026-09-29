News World Wave of protests at French high schools spreads

Wave of protests at French high schools spreads

Student protests over deteriorating school facilities spread to 338 schools across France by Tuesday, turning violent in some areas as demonstrators completely blockaded 40 high schools and attempted to shut down dozens more, according to the Education Ministry.

Protests over poor educational facilities, some of them violent, spread to a total of 338 French schools by Tuesday, the Education Ministry in Paris said.



At midday, access to 40 high schools remained completely blockaded, while protesters at another 44 schools were attempting to set up blockades, the ministry said.



The protests resulted in 40 arrests and 10 injuries, including among students and teachers. The USL high school students' union put the number of blockaded schools at 400.



The protests targeting a lack of funding, insufficient teachers and run-down school buildings began at secondary schools in the greater Paris area on Friday.



On Monday, dozens of people were injured and at least 164 were arrested during protests at schools in several French cities. While the government condemned violence by protesters, unions warned against using the police against what they described as legitimate protests by young people.



Tuesday was also a nationwide strike day for France's public sector. The strike centres on anticipated cuts in next year's draft budget to be presented by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Thursday.



Billions of euros in savings are needed as France's national debt has risen to a record level.



The centrist bloc led by President Emmanuel Macron lacks a majority. As last year, Lecornu plans to reach out to the Socialists in an effort to find a compromise. With the presidential election approaching next year, radical cuts are not expected.









