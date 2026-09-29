Norway increases support for deported Ukrainian children

Norway is increasing its support for humanitarian efforts to help deported Ukrainian children, detained civilians ⁠and prisoners of ⁠war through UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Nordic country ⁠said on Tuesday.

Funds will help trace missing persons, support efforts to bring more people home and assist with rehabilitation and reintegration

Seeking to draw attention to human rights violations perpetrated by Russia in ⁠Ukraine, ⁠Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide said in a statement

Says many Ukrainian children are currently in Russia after being unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred there

⁠Says 15 million crowns ($1.6 million) earmarked for UNICEF work to support the reintegration of children who have returned to Ukraine and to trace missing children

Another ⁠10 ‌million ‌crowns allocated to the ⁠ICRC's Central Tracing Agency ‌Bureau (CTA)

Canada this week hosts a ministerial conference ⁠on the topic in ⁠Toronto, co-hosted by Norway ⁠and Ukraine