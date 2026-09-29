Trump says tech leaders signed 'morally binding' AI document at luncheon

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is considering creating a roughly 10-member committee to oversee artificial intelligence, speaking before signing an executive order to rename AI as "super intelligence," or SI.

Trump made the remarks outside the White House after a luncheon with leading technology executives, saying the proposed committee could include members of the group that attended the meeting.

"We're also thinking about forming a committee of sorts, where we put maybe 10 people on that committee," Trump said, adding that it could "watch over the whole enterprise."

He said the industry was already showing "tremendous self-policing" and argued that technology companies understood the need to prevent misuse.

Trump said executives at the luncheon signed a commitment that he described as "morally binding," comparing it to a "Constitution."

He said the technology could deliver major advances in medicine and solve problems previously thought impossible, while maintaining that bad actors would be pursued by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Trump also dismissed Democratic concerns about AI as a "hoax."

He said the administration was formally changing the terminology from artificial intelligence to "Super Intelligence," or SI, adding: "Whoever wins SI is going to win."

Trump described the luncheon as a gathering of some of the world's leading technology figures and called the meeting "very special."