SPAINS KING TELLS MACRON EU MUST SHARE RESPONSIBILITY FOR CEUTA

Spanish King Felipe VI urged greater European solidarity on Tuesday in protecting the EU's external borders, highlighting the recent crisis in Ceuta during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit.

Speaking at a state dinner hosted for Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Felipe VI described Ceuta as "unacceptable,, saying Spain could not be left to deal with the responsibility alone, according to the El Pais newspaper.

"We must be more effective and show greater solidarity in protecting the EU's external border … we cannot face alone a responsibility that belongs to everyone," said the king.

A large influx of migrants into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, occurred in late July, when 70,000 people entered Ceuta from the Moroccan coast, according to the Spanish government.

Macron and his wife were received earlier by Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Royal Palace with full military honors, marking the beginning of the French president's two-day state visit.

The visit is taking place against the backdrop of a dispute about the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Spain and France.

Earlier Tuesday, Spain's Senate rejected the treaty despite the Constitutional Court having ruled unanimously last week that the agreement was compatible with the Constitution.

Felipe VI did not directly refer to the Senate's decision in his dinner speech. Macron, however, expressed confidence that the agreement would ultimately be achieved.

The king also highlighted the need to advance cooperation in areas including energy interconnections, rail infrastructure, industry and defense.

The visit will continue Wednesday with an economic and investment forum and a meeting between Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.