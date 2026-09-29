North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea said on Wednesday that South Korea will pay a price for shifting the blame to Pyongyang for a mine ⁠blast that wounded two South ⁠Koreans at the Demilitarized Zone border and warned it will retaliate if the South opens fire on its troops.

South Korea's defence minister said on Tuesday ⁠that North Korean mines caused a blast last week and that it would take "corresponding" action. Kang Shin-chul also said North Korea likely planted mines as part of fortifying the border.

South Korea together with the UN Command that oversees the Korean War armistice have been conducting a probe over the blast that on September 21 wounded two South Korean personnel of a team on a reconnaissance mission ⁠inside ⁠the 4-kilometre- (2.49-mile) wide DMZ.

"The tribes of South Korea are trying to fabricate 'material evidence' for proving it after shifting the blame for the incident onto the other," the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said in a statement issued on the KCNA official news agency.

Kim is considered an influential confidant of her brother and often speaks ⁠publicly on external matters.

"Ringleaders of provocation should be prepared for paying a price for the farce of their own making," she said.

"It is too low and dirty as befitting the tribes of South Korea," she said. "Such a farce is by no means new." She also said North Korean troops ⁠have ‌never crossed ‌the Military Demarcation Line that runs through ⁠the centre of the DMZ.

South Korea ‌has said it believes there are signs North Korean soldiers breached the border line as ⁠it conducted fortification work.

North Korea has ramped up ⁠hostility toward the South in recent years, saying it ⁠no longer seeks unification as a national goal and that Seoul was its "primary foe."







