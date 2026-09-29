ITALYS CATANIA AIRPORT CLOSES AGAIN DUE TO ETNA VOLCANO, AFTER BRIEF REOPENING

Italy's Catania airport closes again due to Etna volcano, after brief reopening

Passengers wait at the departure terminal of Catania-Fontanarossa Airport following the suspension of flight operations in Catania, Sicily, Italy, 26 September 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Italy's Catania airport closed again on Tuesday after renewed disruption ⁠linked to ⁠the Mount Etna volcano, only hours after it had reopened following ⁠a three-day closure.

Airport operator SAC said flight operations had been halted until 1300 GMT because of volcanic activity and current weather conditions.

It advised passengers ⁠to check ⁠the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport, adding updates would follow.

The Sicilian airport, Italy's fifth-busiest ⁠by passenger traffic, is often disrupted by volcanic ash interference from Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano.

The ⁠latest ‌shutdown ‌affected thousands of ⁠passengers and placed ‌significant pressure on other Sicilian airports, ⁠as airlines diverted ⁠flights away from ⁠Catania.





























