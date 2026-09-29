PENTAGON AWARDS RTXS RAYTHEON $20.7B CONTRACT TO ACCELERATE PRODUCTION OF AMRAAM MISSILES

The US Defense Department said Monday that it awarded RTX's Raytheon business a contract valued at up to $20.7 billion to accelerate production of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs).

The award covers a five-year multiyear contract with two additional option years.

The Pentagon said the agreement is expected to nearly double AMRAAM production compared with previous levels as part of a broader effort to expand the US munitions industrial base.

"We are working across the defense industry to ramp production and build the Arsenal of Freedom," said Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey.

"This award strengthens our ability to equip the Joint Force and our allies with a proven air-to-air capability, ensuring our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage," he added.





