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News World IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

Reuters WORLD
Published September 29,2026 11:24 AM
Updated September 29,2026 11:29 AM
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IEA MEMBER STATES WILL DISCUSS STRATEGIC OIL RESERVE RELEASES IF NEEDED, BIROL SAYS
(AA Photo)

The International Energy Agency's member states may discuss whether more ⁠strategic ⁠oil reserves could be released on the market in the ⁠future, IEA head Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

"We are following the markets very closely, especially the product markets, diesel and others. If ⁠there is ⁠a need, of course, we will discuss with our member governments to take the necessary steps," he told reporters in ⁠Dublin ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

Birol declined to comment on proposals hinted at by ⁠French President ‌Emmanuel ‌Macron and ⁠others to ‌release more strategic reserves in a bid ⁠to lower ⁠oil prices.