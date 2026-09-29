CUBAS ALREADY FALLEN, US SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that Cuba has already "fallen," describing the island as a failed state with a dysfunctional economy and government.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio argued that Cuba's political and economic systems have failed to provide meaningful benefits to its population and said the country needs a period of transition toward greater political and economic freedom.

"Well, the truth is Cuba's already fallen," he said. "It doesn't have a functional economy and it's governed by people who continue to preach about some revolution that has been dead for 20 years."

Rubio said the Cuban government's political model has failed to produce a functioning economy or government.

"The problem that Cuba has basically right now is it is a failed state in every sense of the word," he said. "It's not a functional government and it's not a functional country. It just simply isn't."

He also pointed to migration from Cuba as evidence of the country's economic difficulties. He said that since 2021, nearly 20% of Cuba's population has left the country, describing the migration as a consequence of a "complete failure."

"We're hopeful that Cuba will choose a different path," Rubio said.

Rubio argued that economic reforms alone would not be sufficient to fundamentally change conditions on the island. He said political freedoms would need to accompany economic changes.

"In fact, you cannot have economic freedom in Cuba if you don't have political freedom first," he said. "You have to have both happening at least at the same time. That will require a period of transition."