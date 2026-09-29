China, Germany discuss economic ties amid broader EU trade tensions

China and Germany discussed bilateral and China-EU economic and trade relations, Beijing said, as commercial tensions between the Asian country and the European bloc continue over market access and a widening trade imbalance.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a video call Monday with German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on China-Germany economic and trade ties as well as broader commercial relations between Beijing and the European Union, the ministry said, without disclosing further details of the talks.

The discussion came amid growing friction between Beijing and Brussels as the two sides are set to hold bilateral talks on Oct. 8 in the Chinese capital.

China earlier this month warned the EU against threatening to close its market if ongoing trade negotiations fail, urging the bloc to address disputes "on an equal footing," according to the state-run Global Times.

The warning came in response to remarks by EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who said China must deliver "concrete results" by October in negotiations addressing the bloc's trade concerns or face possible tougher measures.

Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said consultations should not involve unilateral demands or conditions, or repeated threats of market closure, the Beijing-based Global Times reported.

Sefcovic told Euronews that Brussels was seeking progress particularly in automobiles, medical devices and agri-food products and could resort to defensive trade instruments if negotiations failed.

The EU imported €559.4 billion ($634 billion) in goods from China in 2025 while exporting €199.6 billion ($226 billion), leaving a goods trade deficit of €359.8 billion ($408 billion), according to Eurostat.

Euronews also reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the bloc could use its trade-defense mechanisms if negotiations with Beijing fail to produce a breakthrough.





