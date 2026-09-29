Italy completes withdrawal of armed forces from Iraq after 12 years

Italy has completed the withdrawal of its armed forces from Iraq, ending a 12-year deployment, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Tuesday.

The last personnel, who had remained to recover and transfer logistical equipment, have returned, Crosetto said in a statement. The withdrawal was completed ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline agreed with Iraqi authorities.

"From tomorrow, therefore, our military presence in Iraq will end," Crosetto said. He said the move was part of a new phase agreed with Iraq and partner countries, in which Iraqi security forces would assume full responsibility for the country's security.

The US-led coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve and NATO Mission Iraq will continue operating from other countries, he said. The NATO mission will temporarily operate from the alliance's Joint Force Command in Lago Patria, near Naples.

Crosetto said thousands of Italian troops had served in Iraq over the past 12 years, contributing to the fight against ISIS (Daesh) and training Iraqi armed forces and security forces in the Kurdish region.

Italy plans to continue working with Iraq through training, exchanges of expertise and efforts to develop Iraqi military capabilities, he added.

The Defense Ministry said the Italian withdrawal had been largely completed by March. Two Italian Carabinieri remain in Iraq as part of the separate EU Advisory Mission, EUAM Iraq, which is authorized by the Iraqi government.