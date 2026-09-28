Yemeni government forces bomb Houthi positions in Taiz as conflict escalates

Yemeni government forces bombed Houthi positions west of the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen on Monday as fighting continues to escalate in the war-torn country.

The media center of the Taiz Military Axis said airstrikes targeted Houthi sites in the Al-Rubaie area west of Taiz.

It did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage resulting from the strikes.

There was no comment from the Houthis on the attack.

On Sunday, Yemeni government forces said that they targeted Houthi gatherings and positions in Taiz, Lahij and Al-Dhalea in the country's southwest.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Fighting intensified in September, with the Houthis taking control of several key areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the strategic city of Mokha, and reaching Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.





