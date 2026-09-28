Palestinians condemn Israeli minister’s death threat against detainee

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs on Monday condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's threat to execute a prisoner inside his cell, describing conditions inside Israeli prisons as "organized terrorism."

Ben-Gvir posted a video Sunday on US social media platform X showing him inside the cell of Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh, telling him: "I want to kill you. I want to execute you."

"The footage published by Ben-Gvir shows that degradation and depravity have reached their highest levels," commission head Raed Abu al-Hummus said in a statement, terming conditions inside Israeli prisons as "organized terrorism."

He questioned the position of the international community and its institutions toward prison conditions in Israel, warning that allowing such practices to continue without international action "encourages further violations."

According to Palestinian prisoner institutions, Salameh, from the Gaza Strip, has been imprisoned since 1996 and slapped with multiple life sentences. Israel refused to release him as part of a 2011 prisoner exchange deal.

Ben-Gvir said in a post on X after publishing the video that if he becomes defense minister in the next government, he would work to implement death sentences against Palestinian prisoners.

In late March 2026, the Israeli Knesset passed a law allowing the death penalty to be imposed on Palestinian prisoners by a vote of 62-48, amid support from Israeli right-wing parties.

The law allows a death sentence to be issued without a request from the prosecution and does not require a unanimous decision.

The legislation drew widespread criticism and protests in several Arab and regional countries, amid calls for its repeal and for Israel to be held accountable over violations of the rights of Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian group Hamas said Ben-Gvir's threat to kill Salameh "signals new crimes" against Palestinian detainees, while pledging to continue efforts to secure their release.

It said Ben-Gvir's threat is part of an Israeli policy "that turned prisons into arenas of direct physical liquidation, in blatant violation of all international laws."

The group said it continues to make "every possible effort at all levels and by all means to secure the release of prisoners in the occupation's prisons."

"We will remain committed to this until prisoners gain their freedom," it added.

Ben-Gvir's remarks come as political competition intensifies ahead of Israel's general election scheduled for Oct. 27, as opinion polls indicate declining support for the governing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and gains for the opposition.



