NETHERLANDS DEEPLY REGRETS ISRAELS DECISION TO REVOKE STATUS OF DUTCH DIPLOMATS IN RAMALLAH

The Netherlands on Monday described Israel's decision to revoke the status of Dutch diplomats in Ramallah as "unnecessary," expressing "deep regret" over the move, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said the government was considering its response after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that Dutch diplomats based in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank, have seven days to leave.

Sa'ar argued the decision was taken in response to measures adopted by the Netherlands against Israel.

The Dutch government introduced a ban last week on imports of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Berendsen said the measure was "not directed against Israel," and that the Netherlands has "an obligation under international law not to contribute to an unlawful situation: the illegal settlements."

"We are currently considering the situation," Berendsen said, "with our diplomats naturally being a key priority right now."

Settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories has been on the rise for years.