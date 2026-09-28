Pope warns against ‘illusion’ of rearmament

Pope Leo XIV delivers a speech during a meeting called "At the Roots of Europe: For Peace and Unity" at the Robert Schuman Conference Centre in Metz, northeastern France, on September 28, 2026 on the last day of his visit to France. (AFP)

Pope Leo XIV warned Monday against the "illusion" of rearmament and denounced the "senseless slaughter" claiming countless lives around the world.

"Today, sadly, war has returned, even to Europe: a new 'senseless slaughter,' claiming countless civilian lives every day," the pope said at the Robert Schuman Conference Centre in Metz, France.

He stressed the need for patient dialogue and negotiations while being willing "to give up some positions for the greater good of peace."

The pontiff acknowledged that Europe's search for peace should not be confused "with a naive form of pacifism."

"However, we must also guard against the illusion that rearmament is the answer," he added.

Underlining that promoting peace is an active task, he urged people to ask whether they were truly making "creative efforts" for world peace.

"We must also ask whether we are simply seeking to 'stem the tide of war' and better prepare ourselves for wars that we assume are still to come," he added.

"Today, relations between individuals and States are becoming increasingly uncivilized. The value of keeping one's word is dismissed; instead, people boast of lies and deceit," the pope said.

He pointed to Europe's role in breaking such a cycle, highlighting that the continent had demonstrated over the years the possibility of articulating different opinions, claims and interests "through encounter rather than conflict."

"Do not give in to the mentality of violence and oppression," the pope added.