Pope Leo urges French bishops to maintain vigilance against clerical abuse

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday urged French bishops to continue efforts to combat clerical sexual abuse, calling it a "scourge" during his four-day visit to France.

Addressing French bishops in a private meeting in the pilgrimage town of Lourdes, the pope stressed the need for continued vigilance following years of allegations of sexual abuse involving the Catholic Church in France.

"You have faced with determination the painful scourge of abuse of minors committed by members of the clergy or within an ecclesial context," he told the bishops, according to a copy of his speech released to the press.

"You must continue along the path you have begun, maintaining the greatest vigilance," he said. "At the same time, your clergy need to be supported and encouraged."

The Catholic Church has faced sustained scrutiny in recent years over allegations of sexual abuse and questions about its handling of abuse cases.

The pope's visit to Lourdes, one of the world's most important Catholic pilgrimage sites, is part of his four-day trip to France.



