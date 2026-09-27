Israeli army kills Palestinian, wounds 7 others in new Gaza truce violations

A Palestinian was killed, and seven others were injured Sunday in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, amid Tel Aviv's daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that 28-year-old Palestinian Uday Adli al-Assar was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Two Palestinians were injured, including one critically, when an Israeli drone shelled a gathering of people near the White Mosque in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, the sources added.

In a separate attack, five Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone struck near tents housing displaced people around the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood market in northern Gaza City, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces opened heavy fire toward western and eastern parts of Gaza City, west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and areas east of Khan Younis and northwest of Rafah in the south.

The strikes come amid Israel's continuing violations of the truce that has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

The truce was intended to end Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.





