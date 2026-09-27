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Türkiye commemorates Azerbaijan's fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day

Türkiye marked Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day by honoring soldiers who died in the fight for Karabakh, calling their struggle a powerful symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published September 27,2026 02:36 PM
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TÜRKIYE COMMEMORATES AZERBAIJANS FALLEN SOLDIERS ON REMEMBRANCE DAY

Türkiye on Sunday commemorated Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives in the fight for Karabakh, marking Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day.

"The struggle for the liberation of Karabakh became one of the strongest examples of courage, sacrifice and love of homeland engraved in the memory of our recent history," Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He paid tribute to the Azerbaijanis who sacrifices their lives "for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland" and expressed gratitude to the veterans.

Referring to the principle of "two states, one nation," he emphasized the close relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"May our bond of affection, common history and brotherhood with brotherly Azerbaijan, with whom we are united in joy and sorrow, endure forever," he said.