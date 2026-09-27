Mauritius denies landing permit to flight from Israel, forcing cancellation: Tour operator

Mauritius on Saturday refused landing clearance for a scheduled flight from Israel, forcing its cancellation after efforts to secure approval failed, Israeli media reported.

The Ynet news website said the Air Seychelles flight was due to depart Israel for Mauritius but was called off after authorities did not grant permission for it to land.

Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator behind the trip, said the flight had received approvals several months earlier.

The company said it had been informed that the refusal was based on "political and diplomatic considerations."

Mauritian authorities have yet to comment on the decision.

Separately, sources familiar with the matter told Israel's Channel 12 that the refusal was linked to absence of the Mauritius delegation during this week's address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly.

Spirit World Productions said it was working with Air Seychelles and authorities on arrangements for affected passengers.





