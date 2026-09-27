Iran says it intercepted 19 ships outside designated Hormuz route in 2 days

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 6, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iranian forces intercepted 19 ships that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz outside a route designated by Tehran over the past two days, Fars News Agency said Sunday, citing military sources.

The agency did not identify the vessels or provide details about their flags, cargoes or destinations.

It also did not say what action Iranian forces took after intercepting them, or whether any of the ships were detained.

The announcement came amid ongoing diplomatic activity to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint that was effectively closed by Tehran in response to US-Israeli attacks in February and a maritime blockade on Iran.