ZELENSKYY ENACTS SANCTIONS AGAINST 44 INDIVIDUALS OVER RUSSIAS STATE DUMA ELECTIONS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Saturday against 44 individuals whom Kyiv says were involved in Russia's State Duma elections held in areas of Ukraine under Russian control.

According to a statement published by the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelenskyy signed a decree putting into effect a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose the sanctions.

The list includes people who had previously been elected to local bodies established by Russian authorities in areas controlled by Moscow, as well as other individuals whom Ukrainian authorities accuse of cooperating with Russia.

Among those named are journalist and commentator Irina Kuksenkova and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yuriy Onyshchuk.

The Ukrainian presidential office said Kyiv does not recognize the elections and considers their results and related documents to have no legal effect.

It also accused Russian authorities of seeking to use the electoral process to consolidate their control over the areas.





