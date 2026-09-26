Russia accuses Europe of seeking to thwart Ukraine talks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe Saturday of "doing everything" to thwart talks to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, in an outspoken UN speech in which he vowed his country would achieve its Ukraine aims.

"Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the Trump administration is interested," he said.

"The aims of the special military operation will be achieved, the threat to Russian security will be eliminated and peaceful life will come back. This will happen no matter the circumstances," he added, using Moscow's terminology for the conflict.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met earlier Saturday with Lavrov, the first meeting between Moscow and Berlin's foreign ministers since before the war.

The talks took place as tensions between Berlin and Moscow intensified, with Germany accusing Russia of orchestrating an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport and each country ordering the closure of the other's consulate.

"Wadephul called on the Russian Federation to abandon its dangerous path of escalation vis-a-vis Germany, Europe, and NATO," a German diplomat said.

"He made it clear: incidents such as the recent attempted attack in Leipzig or further hybrid assaults would not shake Germany's resolve to support Ukraine."

Lavrov last met with a German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, in January 2022, less than a month before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Germany is one of Kyiv's main allies.

Lavrov -- Russia's longest-serving minister -- recently accused Germany of "wanting war again," and is one of Russia's most vocally anti-western officials.

- Increased Russian sabotage -

European countries, including Germany, have sounded the alarm in recent days over what they say is increased Russian sabotage activities on their soil.

Direct flights between Russia and Germany have been suspended since the invasion.

The meeting Saturday was closed to media but Ukraine dominated, according to the German diplomat.

"The German foreign minister condemned Russia's ongoing and increasingly targeted aggression against the Ukrainian civilian population. This attempt to increase pressure does nothing to change Russia's untenable situation: every month, tens of thousands of Russian soldiers die in a hopeless war of positions, while the Russian economy continues to collapse," the diplomat said.

Saturday's meeting was initiated by Berlin and lasted about 20 minutes, Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Lavrov also said at the UN that Moscow is ready to help stabilize the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region, as the US-Iran conflict drags on.

"We need trust in the relationships between the Gulf states, the Arab states, and Iran. We need stable regional architecture," Lavrov told leaders at the UN General Assembly.

"Russia, together with other responsible states, stands ready to constructively contribute to stabilizing this strategically important region."







