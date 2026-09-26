US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS CHINAS PRESIDENT XI UNDERSTANDS HIS POSITION ON TAIWAN

US President Trump says China's President Xi understands his position on Taiwan

US President ⁠Donald Trump ⁠said on Saturday that ⁠Taiwan had come up in ⁠his ⁠meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and ⁠that China's leader understands his ⁠position.

Trump says he does not want to 'integrate' with China on AI

Trump said that despite a "big talk" this week ⁠with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping on AI, the US should not join efforts with ⁠China on the technology.

"We had a big talk on SI," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his preferred name of super intelligence.

"What they want ⁠to ⁠do is stop our progress because we're leading China by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. We didn't spend ⁠that much time talking about it," he added.

Trump said he did not want to "integrate" AI initiatives with China because of ⁠US ‌dominance.

"I ‌would rather not integrate ⁠because we're ‌leading by a lot," he said, adding: "When ⁠you're leading, you ⁠don't open it up ⁠to each other".





