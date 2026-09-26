US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS CHINAS PRESIDENT XI UNDERSTANDS HIS POSITION ON TAIWAN

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Taiwan had come up in his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that China's leader understands his position.
Trump said that despite a "big talk" this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping on AI, the US should not join efforts with China on the technology.
"We had a big talk on SI," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his preferred name of super intelligence.
"What they want to do is stop our progress because we're leading China by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. We didn't spend that much time talking about it," he added.
Trump said he did not want to "integrate" AI initiatives with China because of US dominance.
"I would rather not integrate because we're leading by a lot," he said, adding: "When you're leading, you don't open it up to each other".