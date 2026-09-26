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News World US President Trump says China's President Xi understands his position on Taiwan

US President Trump says China's President Xi understands his position on Taiwan

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he discussed Taiwan during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that the Chinese leader understands his position.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 26,2026 06:50 PM
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US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS CHINAS PRESIDENT XI UNDERSTANDS HIS POSITION ON TAIWAN

US President ⁠Donald Trump ⁠said on Saturday that ⁠Taiwan had come up in ⁠his ⁠meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and ⁠that China's leader understands his ⁠position.

Trump says he does not want to 'integrate' with China on AI

Trump said that despite a "big talk" this week ⁠with Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping on AI, the US should not join efforts with ⁠China on the technology.

"We had a big talk on SI," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his preferred name of super intelligence.

"What they want ⁠to ⁠do is stop our progress because we're leading China by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. We didn't spend ⁠that much time talking about it," he added.

Trump said he did not want to "integrate" AI initiatives with China because of ⁠US ‌dominance.

"I ‌would rather not integrate ⁠because we're ‌leading by a lot," he said, adding: "When ⁠you're leading, you ⁠don't open it up ⁠to each other".