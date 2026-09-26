US Army Reserve weighs options for potential military action around Cuba

The US Army Reserve is examining whether it could provide military police, medical personnel and other support units to US Southern Command within the next four months as part of continued planning focused on Cuba, media reports said on Friday.

An internal Army message reviewed by the network does not mention Cuba, but multiple US officials said the request relates to military planning concerning the island, according to CBS News.

The document does not indicate that any units have received deployment orders, and officials did not say that a decision had been made to conduct an operation.

According to the report, Army Reserve headquarters requested information from subordinate commands on the potential availability of six types of formations that could fall under Southern Command and "possibly [be] needed in 90-120 days."

The requested capabilities include military police, medical, engineering and logistics units, as well as a surgical detachment capable of providing emergency surgery and trauma care near US forces.

US Southern Command declined to discuss potential deployments, citing operational security.

"U.S. Southern Command continuously coordinates with the Joint Force to assess a range of potential requirements across its [area of responsibility] in support of assigned missions," the outlet quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The network also reported that US forces conducted reconnaissance operations earlier this year around Cuba's seafloor and maritime approaches, while air units were placed on heightened readiness for a potential deployment that ultimately did not occur.

In July, US military planners also examined several possible options involving Cuba, including an Army-led air assault involving thousands of troops.

Officials stressed at the time that the planning did not mean President Donald Trump or the Pentagon had decided to proceed with an operation.

The developments come as the Trump administration increases economic pressure on Havana.

Trump told the UN General Assembly this week that his administration was seeking a "fundamental change" in Cuba and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was "deep into negotiations" with Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, meanwhile, has pledged to respond to any US attack and accused Washington of "aggression" and "economic warfare."



