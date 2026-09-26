Trump doubts Iran deal, plans renewed strikes after midterms: WSJ

US President Donald Trump has turned down a seven-day truce offer from Iran and told aides he expects to launch new strikes once November's midterm elections are finished, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday.

The Journal, citing officials familiar with the matter, said Iranian negotiators floated the offer through mediators in Qatar, proposing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart nuclear talks if Washington ended its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

US officials told Tehran and the mediators there is no plan to lift the blockade, calculating that continued economic strain will eventually force Iran into an agreement on Washington's terms, the report said.

It suggested that Trump has cycled between diplomatic outreach, military action and sanctions pressure throughout the seven-month war, and voiced doubt internally that Tehran will agree to dismantle its nuclear program, despite public claims that Iran is eager to make a deal once the election passes.

The newspaper added that Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has dismissed new settlement terms, instead seeking a return to elements of a preliminary June accord and said it is ready for a drawn-out conflict.



