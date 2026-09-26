Pezeshkian says Iran wants peace, 'distrust' of US remains

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran remains open to resolving the dispute with Washington, but stressed that trust must first be rebuilt, as he arrived in New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian said the two sides need to "abide by what we have written down," and that the US "needs to show that it does not intend to overthrow our government or our administration."

Asking Americans to consider Iran's perspective, he said: "Put yourself in our position. Imagine someone came and martyred your supreme leader. And then, not abide by everything you had agreed upon. What would be your reaction? It's not something that can be resolved that simply."

He questioned whether Washington was genuinely seeking a settlement. "America's intention is to overthrow our administration," he said, noting that "Israel says it in their own speech; what they're doing is neutralizing the government, not negotiating."

Pezeshkian asked: "Do you think the United States of America is genuinely interested in solving problems with us? Why, then, does it bomb us in the middle of negotiations? Why does it come and kill our scientists, officials and people?"

"As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," he said, citing daily sanctions, threats and strikes. He argued that Washington does "not honor what they have put in writing," asking: "So if they engage in talks, will they actually follow through?"

The Iranian president still voiced hope for peace to be "established in the region," calling on the US to halt support for Israel, which he indicated "is carrying out what we consider genocide," and to "act on the basis of justice and fairness" rather than displacing "people from their homes," killing "innocent people," or targeting "children, hospitals, and scientists."

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran that left thousands dead. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US sites in countries across the region.

The US later carried out additional attacks on sites in Iran amid a deadlock in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.

The talks have since stalled because of disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important strategic routes for energy and goods supplies.



