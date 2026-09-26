Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts from Venezuela, El Salvador, Guinea-Bissau in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with his Venezuelan, Salvadoran and Guinea-Bissau counterparts in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

According to the sources, Fidan met Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzales at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

Fidan also met El Salvador's Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill, with the two ministers signing an "Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation."

The Turkish foreign minister later met Guinea-Bissau's Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau as well as Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.

Fidan also attended an event titled "Rethinking Multilateralism in a Transforming World: The Role of Regional Ownership," organized at the Turkish House by the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research (SAM).

During the event, he met leading international relations academics as well as representatives of think tanks and the media from around the world.





