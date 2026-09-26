China, US reach tariff consensus on $30B in non-sensitive goods: White House

China and the US reached a consensus on "recommendations for more favorable" tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction, the White House said late Friday.

The announcement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a three-day visit to the US with his wife, Peng Liyuan. The visit was Xi's first state visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second to the US since 2015.

Trump urged Xi to increase production of refined petroleum products to help stabilize global supply, according to the statement.

On the economic front, a working group was launched to address "market access barriers" in the agricultural sector.

For US exports, the goods include agricultural products, fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices.

For US imports, they include consumer products such as small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children's car seats.

"China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again in 2028," the White House said.

It noted that the two sides established the Board of Investment to discuss potential investment opportunities and investment-related impediments and to "provide a structured channel for the two sides to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues."

Both sides "continue to work on US concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels," the statement added.

Chinese, US presidents discuss 'fostering peace and prosperity'

Xi and Trump discussed "fostering peace and prosperity" and agreed to build "a constructive relationship of strategic stability" based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed global issues including Russia, North Korea and Iran. They agreed that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon" and that no country or institution should be "allowed to" impose tolls on international waterways, it said.

Xi and Trump also "recalled that the United States and China were allies in World War II and fought side by side to win the war."

Trump advocated trilateral arms control talks among the US, Russia and China, the statement said.

The two countries agreed to use the term "super intelligence" for applicable emerging technologies instead of "artificial intelligence" and established a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to discuss related risks and benefits.

The next dialogue is expected by November 2026, while the countries also agreed to establish a bilateral channel for AI-related incidents.





