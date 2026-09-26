Israeli occupiers establish new settlement outpost in occupied West Bank: Rights group

Israeli occupiers began establishing a new settlement outpost near the town of Adh Dhahiriya, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian rights group said Saturday.

In a statement, the Al-Baidar Organization said the move was part of continued illegal settlement expansion in the area. It warned that the outpost threatened Palestinian land and could restrict residents' movement and access to their property.

The group said occupiers also raided the area around the home of Palestinian resident Khairi Mohammed Abu Tuhfa in Khallat al-Hummus, in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, and frightened members of his family.

Near the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah, a settlement outpost established about two months ago has developed into an inhabited site, the group said. It reported rapid construction and preparations there, warning that the outpost could expand onto more Palestinian land.

The group said occupiers living at the site have displayed extremist behavior toward Palestinians. The pace of construction, it added, "was creating new conditions on the ground and threatening residents' land and property."

In August, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as "terrorists" and warned that their actions were seriously damaging Israel's image.

About 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures. The Palestinian government's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 628 occupier attacks in August.

Separately, Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces raided the village of Yabrud, northeast of Ramallah, as occupiers stormed a sheep farm there. The forces blocked the passage of several Palestinian vehicles in the area, the agency said.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces bulldozed land and uprooted dozens of olive trees near the village of Haddad in Jenin governorate, according to Wafa.

Israeli military and occupier attacks in the West Bank have intensified since the Gaza war began in October 2023. At least 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, have been killed, about 13,350 wounded and more than 24,600 arrested during that period, according to Palestinian official figures.

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, warning that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.





