News World Saudi Arabia calls for Strait of Hormuz to return to pre-war status

Saudi Arabia calls for Strait of Hormuz to return to pre-war status

Addressing the UN General Debate, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud demanded that the Strait of Hormuz return to its status before February 28, completely free of fees, restrictions, or tolls.

Saudi Arabia says the Strait of Hormuz must remain free of charges, with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud telling the UN General Debate that the waterway must return to its status before February 28, without any fees or restrictions.



He was referring to the period before the Iran war, which began in late February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in the Strait of Hormuz as well as the Bab al-Mandab (Gate of Tears) strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, he said.



Iran blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after the first US strikes in February, disrupting a large share of the region's oil and gas deliveries. The central question now is how and under what conditions the strait can be reopened.



Saudi Arabia, like the other Gulf states, is under enormous economic pressure as a result of the Iran war, as it cannot export its oil and petroleum products to world markets via the Strait of Hormuz.



Some exports do reach world markets via pipelines and alternative routes. However, the advance of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, which has imposed a "blockade" on Saudi ships, has also made Saudi exports through the Bab al-Mandab strait difficult or impossible.



It was a shared responsibility of nations to protect international shipping and global supply chains, the Saudi foreign minister said.



Saudi Arabia and Iran have long competed for regional dominance. The two countries drew closer in 2023 through Chinese mediation, but the war is putting that rapprochement under severe strain.



Prince Faisal also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York, according to the Saudi news channel Al Arabiya and Iranian media.







