Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Saturday condemned ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by Houthis on Saudi cities of Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.

"This perilous escalation represents a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty and an immediate threat to civilian safety and regional stability," the council's Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's support for the kingdom and its right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also urged the international community to take a "decisive stance" and hold the Houthis accountable for their actions.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched by the Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia.





