Greek opposition parties criticize Mitsotakis meeting with Netanyahu

The United Nations General Assembly in New York has ended, but its repercussions are still ongoing. The reactions from the Greek public to the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and genocidal Netanyahu are increasingly strong.

The news website Militaire scrutinized the meeting.

It commented, "The emptying of the hall before Netanyahu's speech did not seem to affect Mitsotakis. He rushed to meet him and then announced their meeting to the whole world." The news website, stating that the Greek prime minister had no other noteworthy meetings, criticized, "The prime minister should stop talking about international law."



Avgi newspaper wrote that Mitsotakis met with Netanyahu and embraced him in front of cameras at a time when everyone else was turning their backs on Netanyahu.

There are also strong reactions from Greek opposition parties to the Mitsotakis-Netanyahu meeting: A harsh statement came from ELAS, the party of former Greek Prime Minister Tsipras... It included the words, "While Turkey forms alliances, Mitsotakis embraces the internationally isolated Netanyahu."



The New Left Party described the meeting as "shameful." It asked, "How proud can Mitsotakis feel while cozying up to a war criminal?" It was said, "There cannot be a greater shame for Greece."



SYRIZA made a statement saying, "While many state delegations left the General Assembly hall during Netanyahu's speech, the Greek Prime Minister held a warm meeting with him; instead of taking a clear stance for peace and international law, he chose to embrace and play the role of a loyal ally."

Former Finance Minister Varoufakis stated, "Mitsotakis' shameful images in New York do not suit us."