Belgian minister calls for stronger Frontex, more effective migrant returns

Belgian Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt will advocate for stronger European external borders, an enhanced role for EU border agency Frontex and more effective returns during a migration meeting in Munich on Saturday.

This is the second time Van Bossuyt is attending the Munich Migration Meeting, with representatives from 18 EU and non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, expected to discuss migration policy, according to Belga News Agency.

Ahead of a European Commission proposal expected at the end of October, the N-VA minister will call for strengthening Frontex.

"If we want to get illegal migration under control, Europe must be able to act more swiftly and decisively at its external borders to prevent people from gaining unrestricted access to European territory," she said in a press release.

"Those who have no right to stay here must be effectively deported. Frontex can and should play a larger role in this as well," she added.

The meeting will also address how Europe can encourage non-EU countries to cooperate in readmitting their own nationals who are not permitted to stay in Europe.

"We must be willing to use all available levers," she said, pointing to the EU's economic and diplomatic influence.

"If they do not, there should be consequences, for example in terms of visas, trade, or development aid," she said.

Ministers will also discuss responses to sudden pressure on external borders and the implementation of the European Asylum and Migration Pact, which entered into force on June 12.

Van Bossuyt supports reviewing the pact after one year, in June 2027, to identify bottlenecks and simplify rules where necessary.

"The Migration Pact was an important first step, but it is not the end," she said.





