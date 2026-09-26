Russia, Azerbaijan review trade, energy and transport cooperation in Baku talks

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku on Saturday.

The two officials discussed the state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation during Novak's working visit to Azerbaijan, the press service of the Russian government said in a statement.

"The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics," the statement said.

Novak also invited his Azerbaijani counterparts to participate in Russian Energy Week, an international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow on Oct. 14-16, 2026.

Russian Energy Week brings together government officials, energy companies and industry experts to discuss developments and prospects in the global and Russian energy sectors.