262 Palestinian journalists killed by Israel since Gaza war: Media office

The Israeli army has killed 262 Palestinian journalists and injured 433 others since its offensive began in the Gaza Strip in 2023, Gaza's Government Media Office said Saturday.

Palestinian journalists, particularly those in Gaza, have been subjected to "the worst and most horrific campaign of targeting, assassination and systematic destruction known in modern history," the office said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalists.

The slain reporters included 26 women journalists, while Israeli forces have also arrested 50 journalists and media workers since the start of the war, with 23 remaining in detention under "harrowing conditions," the office said.

The losses inflicted on the media sector exceed $800 million, the statement noted.

Israel completely or partially destroyed 12 print media offices, 23 offices of digital media outlets, 12 local radio stations, 16 TV and satellite channels, 27 printing presses and offices of five press freedom organizations, it said.

The office appealed to the international community, the UN, the International Federation of Journalists, and the Federation of Arab Journalists to intervene immediately and urgently to provide legal and on-the-ground protection for Palestinian journalists.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued its war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 74,000 people and injured around 175,000 others, while causing extensive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel continues to carry out airstrikes and gunfire in the enclave, killing 1,408 Palestinians and injuring 4,916 others, including journalists.





