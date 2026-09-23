UN chief, Syrian president discuss political transition in New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met President Ahmad al-Sharaa in New York to discuss Syria's political transition, according to a UN readout Wednesday.

Guterres "welcomed the steps taken on the path of a political transition in Syria," underscoring the importance of advancing the process through inclusive dialogue and broad-based participation, it said.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnership between the UN and Syria in support of the political transition, including removing remaining barriers to economic reintegration, as well as recovery and reconstruction, according to the statement.

Guterres reiterated the UN's full support for efforts to safeguard Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The closed-door meeting at UN headquarters came on the sidelines of the 81st session of the General Assembly.





