Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for rape after top French court rejects appeal

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for rape after France's highest court rejected his appeal Wednesday.

The Court of Cassation confirmed that it had dismissed Hakimi's appeal, exhausting his legal avenues to have the case thrown out. The trial will be held at a criminal court in the Hauts-de-Seine department west of Paris and could take place next year, according to The Athletic news outlet.

Hakimi, 27, has consistently denied the allegations.

The case concerns an alleged incident at Hakimi's home in Boulogne-Billancourt on Feb. 25, 2023. A woman who had been communicating with the footballer on Instagram alleged that Hakimi assaulted her after she visited his home. He was charged with rape March 2.

Hakimi initially sought to have the charge dismissed, but the Court of Appeal of Versailles rejected his appeal June 19.

His lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the allegations had not been examined by the Court of Cassation and would be addressed during the trial, where Hakimi's defense would present its evidence.

The accuser's lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said her client was determined to seek justice after more than three years of legal proceedings.

Hakimi, who captained Morocco during the 2026 World Cup, is among 30 nominees for next month's Ballon d'Or award in London. It is the sport's most prestigious honor.

PSG has previously said it supports Hakimi, who has "firmly denied the accusations," and expressed confidence in the French justice system.





