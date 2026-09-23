Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, injures 3 in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Despite a ceasefire still in effect, one Palestinian was killed and several others injured Wednesday in an Israeli attack targeting the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

A medical source told Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the city of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since last October.

Violations of the 2025 ceasefire have killed at least 1,399 Palestinians and injured 4,863 others as of Sunday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its genocide in Gaza, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.



