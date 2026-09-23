Turkish foreign minister attends UN meeting on New York Declaration, 20-point peace plan for Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a meeting on last year's New York Declaration and the 20-point peace plan for resolving the Palestinian conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Fidan took part in the meeting "The Way Forward: One Year After the New York Declaration and the 20-Point Comprehensive Peace Plan," the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

No further details of the event were provided.

Last September, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, which seeks to recognize a Palestinian state and advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The same month, US President Donald Trump announced the 20-point plan, which seeks to end the Gaza war and establish long-term peace.



