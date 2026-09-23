Turkish president attends Trump’s reception for world leaders in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception Tuesday hosted by US President Donald Trump in honor of UN General Assembly delegates.

The event took place at the Lotte Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The reception was closed to the press.

Earlier, Erdogan participated in a meeting on Iran that was hosted by Trump at the UN Headquarters and attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Attending the meeting were leaders and foreign ministers from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.



