Türkiye-US trade volume hits $38B as economic momentum builds

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Tuesday that bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the United States has reached $38 billion as economic ties gain fresh momentum.

"Under the leadership of our president, we will take our country higher together," Bolat told business leaders at the 4th Turkish-American Business Gathering organized by the Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association (ASKON) in New York.

"The more we develop our economy, increase our exports and improve our balance of payments, the stronger the Turkish economy will become," he added.

Accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Bolat noted that the US serves as Türkiye's second-largest export destination and fourth-largest import partner. The US is also the second-largest foreign direct investor in Türkiye, while approximately 1 million American tourists visit the country each year.

ASKON President Orhan Aydin emphasized the strategic objective of raising bilateral trade to $100 billion.

"Reaching $100 billion means more Turkish companies entering the American market, more American investors investing in Türkiye, more joint production, more technology transfer, more employment, and a stronger economic partnership," Aydin said, pointing to the joint investment potential across energy, defense, aviation, software, artificial intelligence and agriculture.

Separately in New York, Bolat attended the 19th Türkiye Investment Conference organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and its Türkiye-US Business Council (TAIK) and Citi to engage global institutional investors.

He said the conference evaluated "the strong and resilient structure of the Turkish economy, the opportunities offered by our investment climate, and Türkiye's strategic advantages for global investors."

Bolat said that bilateral goods trade reached $38.6 billion in 2025, which both administrations aim to expand through mutual investments, co-production and innovation.

He highlighted key cooperation opportunities for Turkish and American companies in high-value-added sectors including renewable energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, defense and aerospace, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices.

- Bolat praises diaspora's role in boosting global economic standing

Bolat also separately attended the Global Turks New York Forum organized by the Global Turks Foundation.

Speaking at the event, he said the Turkish diaspora plays an essential role in expanding Ankara's worldwide commercial ties.

He emphasized that Turkish communities living in the US and other countries have made substantial progress in organizing diaspora initiatives, noting that civic platforms generate meaningful influence in promoting Türkiye internationally.

He added that overseas citizens serve as an effective cultural and commercial bridge between host nations and Ankara.



