INDIAS TOP DIPLOMAT RAISES CONCERNS OVER RUSSIA SANCTIONS LAW WITH RUBIO IN NEW YORK

India's top diplomat raises concerns over Russia sanctions law with Rubio in New York

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday raised New Delhi's concerns over a US law targeting countries that purchase Russian energy during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York.

Jaishankar said on US social media company X that he "reiterated India's interests and concerns" regarding the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.

The two also discussed developments in the Gulf and Ukraine, he said.

Rubio said in a separate X post that the US and India are building on their strategic partnership and "coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts."

The US House of Representatives approved the legislation last week by a 262-159 vote, and President Donald Trump later signed the act too.

The measure gives the Trump administration authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

New Delhi previously said the legislation could have "potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market."

The US and India announced in February that they had reached an interim framework deal aimed at ending a bilateral trade dispute.

Tensions between the two countries escalated last year over 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration, partly over India's purchases of Russian oil amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Trade between India and Russia reached a record $68.7 billion last year.